Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January...
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023.

“We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”

Blevins was first appointed in January 2009 after his father, Don Blevins Sr., retired in the middle of the term. He has been reelected four times, most recently in the November 2022 midterm.

The office of the Fayette County Clerk provides motor vehicle titling and registration, voter registration and elections, and houses permanent records such as deeds, mortgages, and marriage licenses. The office collects over $90 million in taxes and fees each year and has 75 employees.

Newly-elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna will appoint Blevins’ successor.

Anyone interested in being considered for the position of County Clerk must be at least 21 years old, a resident of Kentucky for two years, and a resident of Fayette County for one year in addition to possessing applicable skills and experience. Qualified applicants should send a cover letter and resume with contact information and references, to:

Fayette County Judge Executive

200 East Main Street

Lexington, KY  40507

The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Judge Hanna will conduct interviews and make the appointment in January 2023 after she is sworn into office.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

Latest News

Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
Matthew Starling.
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
Juvenile Justice Center
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
Showers will increase on Friday
WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast