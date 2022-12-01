Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023.

“We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”

Blevins was first appointed in January 2009 after his father, Don Blevins Sr., retired in the middle of the term. He has been reelected four times, most recently in the November 2022 midterm.

The office of the Fayette County Clerk provides motor vehicle titling and registration, voter registration and elections, and houses permanent records such as deeds, mortgages, and marriage licenses. The office collects over $90 million in taxes and fees each year and has 75 employees.

Newly-elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna will appoint Blevins’ successor.

Anyone interested in being considered for the position of County Clerk must be at least 21 years old, a resident of Kentucky for two years, and a resident of Fayette County for one year in addition to possessing applicable skills and experience. Qualified applicants should send a cover letter and resume with contact information and references, to:

Fayette County Judge Executive

200 East Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Judge Hanna will conduct interviews and make the appointment in January 2023 after she is sworn into office.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.