Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather will be back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our shower chances will increase as we head into the weekend and beyond.

The chill remains in place for folks across Kentucky. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s in our area. We should have highs reach the 50-degree mark but that isn’t the case with this deep shot of chilly air. It doesn’t last forever as we will be tracking a brief spike for Friday.

Temperatures will climb on Friday. Most areas will be around the mid-50s for highs at that time. Some scattered showers will enter the picture for the second half of the day. This isn’t anything significant, it just signals a little change moving forward.

Showers will increase on Saturday morning. The day begins with temperatures in the 50s and rain. A front will drive through the region and by the afternoon hours we’ll drop down to the mid-40s during the leak heating hours. It looks a lot like this past Wednesday.

Soaking rains will roll in Monday evening and stick around through Tuesday. It will get very messy for folks across Kentucky.

