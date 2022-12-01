Kentucky Children’s Hospital doctors shave heads for DanceBlue fundraiser

The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000...
The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000 for the clinic.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular DanceBlue fundraiser returned this year, leading to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic doctors, nurses, and supporters to shave their heads in solidarity with patients in their clinic.

The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000 for the clinic.

In celebration of the DanceBlue students reaching their goal, the lobby of the clinic was converted into a barber shop Wednesday.

“It is definitely overwhelming in the best way to receive this much community support from not only the UK community, the Lexington community, and the whole Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Riley Fort, the fundraising chair for DanceBlue. “Getting to be with other students on campus who are just so passionate about a mission much bigger than themselves it’s so rewarding.”

The money raised through DanceBlue fundraising efforts is donated to the Golden Matrix Fund, established to support the patients at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic. The money also funds clinic staff salaries, gas stipends and meals for patients and their families, and family events.

“It’s just a wonderful gift that keeps giving,” said Dr. John D’orazio, the Chief of the clinic. “Everyone who touches DanceBlue wins. The students get great experience and volunteerism, the patients get benefited.”

He says he shaved his head in solidarity with his patients who lose their hair during treatment.

“We’re a community of people that loves our patients, love each other, and we’re very supportive of everything DanceBlue has done for us.”

