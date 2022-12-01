Lexington Legends fans: the team’s new owners want your feedback

The Legends were sold in October.
The Legends were sold in October.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new owners of the Lexington Legends want to hear from fans in three public feedback sessions this month.

Nathan and Keri Lyons bought the team in October.

According to a press release, the owners want fans to weigh in on ways to improve the team, ballpark and overall fan experience.

The first two sessions will be virtual.

The first is set for December 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The second is set for December 6 from from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The third session will be in-person at Wild Health Field. Registration is not required.

Fans who can’t attend any of the sessions can also complete a survey online.

You can register for a virtual session or complete the survey here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

Latest News

Showers likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather will be back
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital doctors shave heads for DanceBlue fundraiser
Experts recommend you get the flu shot now, to be set for the upcoming holidays.
Experts recommend getting flu shot as soon as possible