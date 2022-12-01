Lexington Legends fans: the team’s new owners want your feedback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new owners of the Lexington Legends want to hear from fans in three public feedback sessions this month.

Nathan and Keri Lyons bought the team in October.

According to a press release, the owners want fans to weigh in on ways to improve the team, ballpark and overall fan experience.

The first two sessions will be virtual.

The first is set for December 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The second is set for December 6 from from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The third session will be in-person at Wild Health Field. Registration is not required.

Fans who can’t attend any of the sessions can also complete a survey online.

You can register for a virtual session or complete the survey here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.