Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation

Some layaway plans require a minimum purchase to use and account set-up fees may be non-refundable
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - For shoppers looking to switch up their holiday spending strategy, some experts said layaway plans could be the best option, with some major retailers like Walmart, Sears, TJMaxx and Marshalls now offering the program.

To use layaway, you find an item you want online or in a store and make a down payment to put it on hold. You usually have a specific window of time to pay the full amount. This is not a credit transaction and there is no interest charged, but there may be fees.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, warned shoppers should read the fine print of the contract, because cancelation fees or account set-up fees are often added.

In fact, many stores charge a $5 to $10 dollar service fee to set up a layaway account, which is usually non-refundable if you can’t make a payment or have to cancel the contract.

Some stores have a minimum spending requirement, while other stores require a down payment.For more information on layaway and other store financed purchase plans, check out this article from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

Latest News

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Relatives of Elizaveta, 94, transport her by a cargo cart to the evacuation train in Kherson,...
Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season