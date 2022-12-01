Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Casey County Schools delayed for one hour Thursday morning after two inmates escpaped teh local jail.

Superintendent Barry Lee posted on Facebook that the inmates escaped the Casey County Jail.

The district was placed on a one-hour delay to ensure student safety. They also hope to have more information at daylight.

“With this erratic behavior from the inmates, we cannot take a chance of an inmate getting on a school bus and jeopardizing the safety of our students and staff,” Lee said.

The district is waiting for more information from the Casey County Sheriff’s Department and Liberty Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

