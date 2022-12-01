Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

Matthew Starling.
Matthew Starling.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday.

Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison.

In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times.

Starling drove drunk and crashed into Daezon Morgan’s motorcycle back in 2020. The incident sparked protests in the streets and led to this years-long process in the judicial system.

The outcome brings finality to the case, but it will likely not bring a sense of justice to Morgan’s family. Family members and other advocates have questioned the handling of the case.

Back in 2020, they pushed for more severe charges that never came.

Daezon Morgan’s mother, Cheresse Walker, struggled with the charging decision at the time, saying the recommended sentence was shorter than the amount of time their loved one has been gone.

The Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released this statement after the sentencing:

While the verdict was not what we hoped for, we respect that verdict and the jury deliberations in the case.  The Morgan family has a long road to healing ahead of them.  We sincerely hope that the family can find some solace in the fact that Starling is being held responsible to some degree for killing their loved one.

A wrongful death lawsuit against Starling is still pending.

