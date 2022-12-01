Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Bryant led Douglass to a win in the state semifinals over Owensboro
Athlete of the Week - Ty Bryant
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos will play for the school’s first football state title on Saturday. It’s familiar territory for a team that has played in the final game two of the past four seasons.

“We’ve been there twice, and we’ve lost twice,” said senior Ty Bryant. “So I feel like this time everybody’s going to be more hungry and angrier. We are going to come out here at practice and fight hard for sure.”

Last Friday night, the Broncos got past Owensboro, 14-2, in the semifinals. The star of the game was senior Ty Bryant, who took over as the team’s primary running back in the second half, rushing for 104 yards and one touchdown.

“It’s a special feeling to me, honestly,” said Bryant. “This is my last game here at Fredrick Douglass. So you know it means a little more to me this time.”

Bryant, who has committed to play at Kentucky next season, said he wanted to make the most of his final game in front of the home crowd.

“Man, it’s emotional,” said Bryant. “Right after the game, I went and hugged my pops, and a few tears started coming out because it’s emotional. I’ve been here for a long time, and all the love and support I got from the fans. It’s been great here.”

Now Bryant and his team will try to live up to the preseason expectations of finishing off a perfect season by hoisting a gold trophy.

“People talk about pressure. I don’t view it as pressure at all,” said Bryant. “I’ve been playing this game since I was five years old. So I just come out here and do what I love. How do you want to be remembered?”

