US Senate basses legislation in honor of Carol Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bipartisan bill to honor the wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr has passed in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy, or CAROL act, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. The legislation was introduced last year in honor of Carol Barr, who died from a cardiac issue.

The CAROL act supports research and raises awareness for valvular heart disease.

The bill must go back to the house before it can go to president Biden.

