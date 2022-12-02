CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

(NO AUDIO) A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. (MacNamara family via WFSB)
By Kristina Russo, Dylan Fearon, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera Friday morning.

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” said Rylee MacNamara of Ashford.

Rylee said she and her mother suffered some bite marks before her mother was able to yank the animal off her. The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

State police said they responded to the incident to assist the animal control officer.

Animal control spent Friday morning in the woods trying to track down the animal, but it was nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Matthew Starling.
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
Police believe he was forcing his way into an apartment when he was shot.
Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The 'Christmas house', located at 1008 Chinoe Road.
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Police announce arrest in shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Supreme Court hears case on Native Americans and adoption
Supreme Court hears case on Native Americans and adoption
Firefighters walk past a diplomatic car by the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday,...
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates