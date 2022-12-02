Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Moves In This Weekend

WIND
WIND(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a big wind maker into the region tonight and early Saturday. This will bring high enough winds to cause issues for much of the area as we see this active pattern getting ready to take it up a notch.

Our winds are going to crank to 40mph-50mph tonight and early Saturday. Some of the models are now forecasting gusts in excess of 50mph.

This wind is along a cold front slamming in from the northwest late tonight into Saturday morning. A few showers will increase this afternoon, but the bulk of the rains arrive late this evening and continue through Saturday morning.

As the cold front pushes through on Saturday, skies clear quickly as temps drop through the day. Gusty winds will make it feel much colder.

The pattern after this is one we really have to watch closely next week into the following weekend. A stalled boundary will likely feature waves of low pressure working through the region, bringing rounds of heavy rain.

