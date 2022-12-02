Friday night high school basketball highlights

Week 1
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:

Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass

Girls - Tates Creek at Dunbar; Sayre at Frederick Douglass; Spencer Co. at Woodford Co.

