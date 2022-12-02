Horse Mania statues being auctioned off at Keeneland

The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for...
The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. (File image. The statues shown may not be ones up for auction.)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues.

From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.

It will be also live-streamed on the LexArts Facebook page.

“We’re going to start the bidding on the horses at 3,500 and we’re going to start the bidding for the foals at 1,000,” said Ame Sweetall, President CEO LexArts. “Those bids are live right now you can go ahead and start bidding on those horses right now you can actually put in a maximum bid.”

Check out the LexArts website for that.

Also Friday night, Makers Mark and LexArts will have its Whiskey Wall of Wonder.

Local artists have lent their best work on these bottles also up for auction where money will go back to artists and the community.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

