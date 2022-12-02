Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week.

This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.

Saturday starts with some showers in the region. Winds should be gusting up to and around 40-50 MPH. So you can fully expect rain to be blowing through the region.

Several different waves of energy will pass through or near Kentucky next week. As each one moves along, it will mean showers will fill our skies. I don’t expect this to be a non-stop rain chance. You’ll have plenty of chances to see it and even some heavier rounds. It just won’t be the widespread stuff.

