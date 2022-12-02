Kentucky volleyball takes down Loyola-Chicago in first round

Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.
Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on...
Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.

This was the second time Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago had ever matched up. The previous match was back in 2017, when the Wildcats also swept the Ramblers. Tonight, Kentucky outhit the Ramblers .389 to .159, recorded four more blocks and aces, as well as 20 more assists than Loyola-Chicago.

Kentucky setter Emma Grome not only dished out 44 assists, but also recorded five digs and three blocks of her own. Grome was named SEC Player of the Year for the 2022 regular season earlier this week. Outside hitter Adanna Rollins also contributed to the .389 hitting with 15 kills.

Loyola-Chicago was led by outside hitter Karlie McNabb, who was awarded A-10 Player of the Year earlier this season. Tonight, she recorded 13 kills, hitting .300, along with six digs. The Ramblers saw multiple players with multiple digs in their attempt to stop the UK offense.

Loyola-Chicago ended its season with a 25-9 overall record and an A-10 Conference Championship. This was the Ramblers sixth NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. EST in Memorial Coliseum. The match will be available on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Matthew Starling.
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

Latest News

Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal
Bryant led Douglass to a win in the state semifinals over Owensboro
Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) looks for a shot as Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton (10) watches...
Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41