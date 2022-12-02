Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death

//
//(London Police Department)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed.

October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Chief Travis Dotson says it’s been difficult, but their department has received tremendous support. Dotson says officers are grieving, but their community, and even others across the country, are helping.

“He was soft-spoken when he needed to be, but he could go after it when he had to,” Chief Dotson said. “Strongest guy I ever met.”

In the month since Medlock was killed, Chief Dotson says he and others have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous Kentucky police agencies have stepped up to patrol while they have focused on their own grief.

“We have opened up thousands of letters from across the country. Unbelievable the response,” said Dotson.

Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement.

The suspect in the crash that killed Medlock, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges.

In May 2023, Officer Medlock’s name will be placed alongside the names of other officers on a memorial.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Matthew Starling.
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
Police believe he was forcing his way into an apartment when he was shot.
Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment
The 'Christmas house', located at 1008 Chinoe Road.
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

“For hundreds of years, the law has always allowed a person to defend themselves in their home....
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say...
Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season
The holidays are about being together and that idea started from a conversation about having a...
Town trying out quiet area so people with sensory issues can enjoy Christmas parade
The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street.
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday