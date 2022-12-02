Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed.

October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Chief Travis Dotson says it’s been difficult, but their department has received tremendous support. Dotson says officers are grieving, but their community, and even others across the country, are helping.

“He was soft-spoken when he needed to be, but he could go after it when he had to,” Chief Dotson said. “Strongest guy I ever met.”

In the month since Medlock was killed, Chief Dotson says he and others have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous Kentucky police agencies have stepped up to patrol while they have focused on their own grief.

“We have opened up thousands of letters from across the country. Unbelievable the response,” said Dotson.

Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement.

The suspect in the crash that killed Medlock, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges.

In May 2023, Officer Medlock’s name will be placed alongside the names of other officers on a memorial.

