Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season.

This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has seen a 17% increase in in-store shoppers.

For Calypso Boutique in Lexington, they say they have felt that impact.

“Our Christmas season has been amazing so far,” Calypso’s social media coordinator Shelby Hatchett said. “We have had many Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, all the things. We’ve been really lucky to be really busy in-store and online.”

Many local businesses have shoppers who come back often to support them.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says consumers have shown a lot of resilience, especially during this time of the year.

“The local store retailers and owners were saying this was the busiest that they have seen in a long time, or ever,” McClain said.

Last year, COVID stimulus checks and high demands made shopping numbers rise, so the expectations were not set high.

“This year, it’s been just as great,” Hatchett said. “Our gameday girls coming back, and just so many people continuing to shop with us even though the circumstances were different than last year.”

Local businesses like Calypso say they are grateful to have customers continue to return to their stores.

Across the country, nearly 18 billion dollars was spent on Small Business Saturday.

