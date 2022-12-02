Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season

Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say...
Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season.(Source: Pixabay)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season.

This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has seen a 17% increase in in-store shoppers.

For Calypso Boutique in Lexington, they say they have felt that impact.

“Our Christmas season has been amazing so far,” Calypso’s social media coordinator Shelby Hatchett said. “We have had many Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, all the things. We’ve been really lucky to be really busy in-store and online.”

Many local businesses have shoppers who come back often to support them.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says consumers have shown a lot of resilience, especially during this time of the year.

“The local store retailers and owners were saying this was the busiest that they have seen in a long time, or ever,” McClain said.

Last year, COVID stimulus checks and high demands made shopping numbers rise, so the expectations were not set high.

“This year, it’s been just as great,” Hatchett said. “Our gameday girls coming back, and just so many people continuing to shop with us even though the circumstances were different than last year.”

Local businesses like Calypso say they are grateful to have customers continue to return to their stores.

Across the country, nearly 18 billion dollars was spent on Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
Matthew Starling.
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
Police believe he was forcing his way into an apartment when he was shot.
Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment
The 'Christmas house', located at 1008 Chinoe Road.
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

“For hundreds of years, the law has always allowed a person to defend themselves in their home....
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
//
Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death
The holidays are about being together and that idea started from a conversation about having a...
Town trying out quiet area so people with sensory issues can enjoy Christmas parade
The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street.
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday