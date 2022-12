LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday.

The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will be free parking at metered spots throughout downtown.

