Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time

Sammantha Moore, 32.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother who killed her infant son is avoiding jail time.

Friday morning, a judge sentenced Sammantha Moore to five years probation and ordered that she continue treatment until completion.

Moore pleaded guilty but mentally ill to manslaughter in October.

She was originally charged with murder in 2020.

Police found her son ocean unresponsive in an apartment on Centre Parkway. According to the Herald Leader, Moore admitted to smothering the boy because she thought someone was hurting him.

Moore faced up to 11 years in prison. She thanked the judge for allowing her to go to treatment.

