Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say a man was shot while trying to break into an apartment early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road.

Officers were called there for reports of a man being shot, but by the time they arrived he’d fled the scene.

Police discovered the man was shot while trying to force his way into an apartment.

They found him about an hour later at a local hospital.

The man is expected to recover.

Police say criminal charges are expected.

