One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the...
Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The area was shut down for a few hours but has since reopened.

This story is developing.

