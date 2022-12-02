Survivors share their stories on 25th anniversay of wky Heath High School shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - 25 years ago, families in Paducah were mourning and in disbelief after a student at Heath High School opened fire on a prayer meeting outside of the school, killing three students.

Michael Corneal was 14 at the time of the shooting. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Corneal was denied parole in September.

Survivors are remembering this day by spreading a positive message.

Brittney Thomas survived the shooting and has spoken out many times to share her story. She said she is encouraging survivors of shootings not to lose hope and says there are resources for survivors.

December 1, 1997, is a dark and tragic day in Kentucky history. It’s the day Heath High School student Michael Carneal opened fire on unsuspecting students, killing three of them.

In the 25 years since, students who survived that day continue to share their stories and react each time another school is the setting for gun violence.

Missy Jenkins Smith was paralyzed in the shooting at Heath High School. Earlier this year, the man who shot her was up for parole.

“Also on December 1, 1997, Michael sentenced me to life in a wheelchair without the possibility of parole, ever,” Jenkins Smith said at a hearing.

For two days in September, survivors and families of victims shared their testimony to keep Carneal in jail.

“I believe that Michael knew what he was doing the day of the shooting,” Christina Hadley Ellegood, sister of victim Nicole Hadley, said. “He brought five guns with him, enough ammo to shoot everyone in the school twice, and had three pairs of earplugs.”

The families and survivors continue to push for change and legislation to protect other communities from facing the heartache and pain they continue to process daily.

Randy Wright still thinks about that day. He remembers driving Nicole Hadley’s family to the hospital after learning their daughter had been shot.

“I was doing 115 miles an hour by the airport. Trying to get that poor mother in the back seat to where her kid was,” Wright said.

“You can’t help but have kind of a flashback,” Wright said. “You ask the television set as they’re interviewing the people... You’re looking at the ones that are in charge and saying, ‘did y’all not pay any attention to our shooting?’”

“in light of all the recent shootings that keep happening, I would just add a message for other survivors to not lose hope,” Britney Thomas said. “It does get better, and healing is possible.”

Next month marks five years since the shooting at Marshall County High School, where two students were killed.

