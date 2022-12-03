Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills make Friday a Sweet 16 night in Lexington

Tealer helps send UK into NCAA Volleyball Sweet 16
Tealer helps send UK into NCAA Volleyball Sweet 16(UK Athletics)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team used 13 kills from Azhani Tealer and 13 digs from Eleanor Beavin to become the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday evening.

With the win, Kentucky will play Thursday in the Sweet 16 at a site to be determined. Stanford is the No. 1 regional seed, so if the Cardinal win Saturday night, they will host. If Stanford were to lose, San Diego would get the opportunity to host assuming it wins its second-round match. Should Stanford and USD both host, Kentucky will host.

Match times, opponents, television assignments will all be announced by ESPN and the NCAA later this weekend when the bracket in finalized.

The 13 kills from Tealer were a match high for anyone in the match, as she was the only player to reach double-figure scoring on the evening. Adanna Rollins had nine kills, including four in the opening set with a .269 hitting percentage on the evening as the Wildcats hit .362 as a team.

Emma Grome, the SEC player of the year, had 40 assists in the match with four digs and a block, as well. The floor defense and serving was a theme to the match as UK had 10 service aces for the first time since the 2021 season when it played Texas A&M. Beavin had 13 digs in Friday’s affair, as Audrey Whitworth also had a pair of aces and seven digs Friday night.

