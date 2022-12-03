Boyle makes it back-to-back-back state titles with win over Corbin

Rebels win 11th championship
Boyle Co. holds off undefeated Corbin, 32-26, to claim the 4A state championship.
Boyle Co. holds off undefeated Corbin, 32-26, to claim the 4A state championship.(KHSAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. knocked off unbeaten Corbin in the 4A state title game on Friday, 32-26.

The Rebels (13-2) won their third-straight state championship, the 11th in school history.

Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix took over at Boyle Co. in 2020 after spending six seasons at Corbin.

A Sage Dawson to Cooper Brummett touchdown pass in the first quarter got the Rebels on the board first. From their, it was back and forth. Corbin (14-1) took a 13-6 lead in the second quarter when Kade Elam scored from a yard out.

UK commit Tommy Ziesmer scored in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels the final margin.

