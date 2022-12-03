Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified.

According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes.

He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while he was assaulting a minor.

37-year-old Dekeisha Smith was also indicted for second-degree assault. Investigators say she beat the minor before witnesses say she told Mayes to shoot the minor.

Smith pled not guilty during an arraignment earlier this month. Jones has not yet had a court appearance.

