Fayette County Sheriff's Office provides resources for domestic violence victims

Fayette County Court House
Fayette County Court House(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of domestic violence-related homicides rises in Lexington, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes their resources for victims.

On November 23, police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, at her home on Bay Colony. According to court documents, Talina Henderson filed a petition for an emergency protective order on November 20. A judge issued a summons for a hearing Talina would never make it to.

Amanda’s center, named after Amanda Ross, who was killed by her ex-fiancee and former lawmaker steve Nunn, provides a safe space for domestic abuse survivors. Resources Sheriff Kathy Witt is hoping to really stress right now as the number of domestic abuse-related homicides continues to increase.

“It’s important to have someone here to put their fear at ease,” Witt said. “To say we’re here for you. We believe you. We support you.”

In the courthouse, deputies will walk survivors through filing an emergency protective order petition. They’ll even come to you. At the center, advocates will help survivors create long-term safety plans, including a significant new partnership with a ride-share company.

“We have grant funding to offer Lyft rides. We’ll give rides to job interviews, critical doctor appointments, parent-teacher conferences. What we’ve found is oftentimes, when the order directs us to vacate the perpetrator, he vacates, but in the shared vehicle. So they’re left without transportation.”

Crystal Happy-Clay is the Director of the Amanda’s Center. She guides survivors through the petition filing process step by step.

“Trust your gut. Do not let your abuser convince you people don’t believe or want believe what you’re experiencing,” Happy-Clay said. “There is help out there. We have a huge community.”

The Sheriff’s Office has staff available to help 24/7. You can call the office’s Victim Services Devision at 859-252-1771.

