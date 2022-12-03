Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Multiple Waves of Rain Next Week
Rain ends and temperatures drop as a cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain ends and temperatures drop as a cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We’ll dry out, on Sunday, but the clouds will still win. Tracking multiple waves of rain next week. The best chances, for rain, arrive in the middle part of the new workweek. Highs warm from around 40, on Sunday, to around 60, by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

