Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats.

“We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie.

Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High School Marching Band. A week ago, Bengie watched her daughter march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We were the smallest band there for sure, but it was amazing,” said Bengie.

Annabella Bengie marched again on Saturday, this time in the Lexington Christmas parade. Despite the smaller audience, her mother was just as proud.

“I could not be more proud at all,” said Bengie.

While the Bengies were in New York City, a little girl named Madeleine back in Lexington was watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on tv.

“She watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year and really enjoyed that, so we thought it’d be fun to come out here and see this one too,” said Madeleine’s mother, Mallory Trudeau.

With her, Madeleine Trudeau brought food for Santa’s reindeer and lots of excitement for her first in-person parade. Vendors at the Lexington Farmers Market were also excited about the parade and the extra customers it brought in.

“It feels like people are coming in with a more festive spirit. A lot of sweaters and Christmas light necklaces and those kinds of things. So seeing a little bit more traffic this week, I think,” said a farmer at Hickory Grove Farm, Ryan Burnette.

Organizers told WKYT that there were more than 60 entries to participate in this year’s parade and it was the largest turnout to date.

