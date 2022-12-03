Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The shooting occurred near Diva’s Gentleman’s Club. The victim’s wounds are reported to be non-life-threatening. No information regarding the suspect is available currently.

Anyone with information related to this is asked to contact the Lexington PD.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.