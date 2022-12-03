Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County.

Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm.

Along with all the modern amenities, officials say you can also step back in time to the 1850s homes, school house, and church decorated in traditional Christmas style.

“People can get a little bit of history, stepping back in time on the farm, and then they also have the modern conveniences that we have like the ice-skating rink and the Santa train that’s here and the movies,” said Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism Executive Director Jeremiah Parsons. “So, it’s really family-oriented, it’s very much if you think about a Hallmark movie, this is it.”

Parsons added that the festival is open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but will be closed on Christmas Eve. You can visit the Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism Facebook page for additional information.

