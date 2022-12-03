Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department responded.

The identity of the person was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

