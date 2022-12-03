Laurel County man wanted for murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Investigators say 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon. They say the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

This a developing story.

