Laurel County man wanted for murder

56-year-old Bailey Smith is currently wanted for a Laurel County murder.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Investigators say 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon. They say the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

This a developing story.

