Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away

A proud EKY public servant has passed away.
A proud EKY public servant has passed away.(Kentucky Firefighters Association)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dedicated public servant in the Grayson community has died.

Duane Suttles, who served as city clerk and also previously served on city council, passed away suddenly on Saturday.

The life-long Carter County resident had served many roles in the community and dedicated his life to serving others.

He also had more than 40 years of service in various ranks with the City of Grayson Fire Department, had been the Treasurer of the Kentucky Firefighters Association for the past several years and dedicated 25 years of employment to the Fire Commission.

According to posts on social media by the Kentucky Fire Commission, he was also a past Vice President of the Eastern Kentucky Firefighters Association.

