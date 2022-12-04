Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.(Laurel County Sheriff's Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended.

On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.

In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday night, the Laurel County Sheriff’s office confirmed Smith had been arrested after they received a tip on his whereabouts at a business off of US-25.

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police and London Police assisted in the arrest.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
“For hundreds of years, the law has always allowed a person to defend themselves in their home....
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM.
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Appreciation Luncheon held for Estill County Firefighters
WATCH | Appreciation Luncheon held for Estill County Firefighters
Armed Protest in Bowling Green demands justice for Emmett Till
WATCH | Armed Protest in Bowling Green demands justice for Emmett Till
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
A proud EKY public servant has passed away.
Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away