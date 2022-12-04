No. 19 Kentucky tops Michigan in London

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, UK. (WKYT) - The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) beat the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) 73-69 in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase in O2 Arena

The Wildcats led 37-36 at the half.

In the first half, senior guard Sahvir Wheeler scored his 1,000th point with a 3-pointer. He finished with 11 points and 7 assists.

Senior forward Oscar Tshiwbwe had his 20th double-double in his last 22 games, notching 13 points and 14 rebounds. Five wildcats scored in double figures in the win.

The Cats return home to Rupp Arena Saturday to host Yale at 1:00 P.M. before they head to New York City to face UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on December 17.

Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills make Friday a Sweet 16 night in Lexington