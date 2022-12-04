Police investigate robbery at brewery

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon.

Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

