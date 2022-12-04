Police investigate robbery at downtown Lexington business

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon.

Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at a business on West Sixth.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment and robbery.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Latest News

WATCH | 7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
WATCH | 7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
Three people managed to escape
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
A very wet setup will come together
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The next few days will be action-packed
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week
The Jarrett's Joy Cart Annual Holiday Store opens on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital