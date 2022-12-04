Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story

Dr. Richardson discovered an important piece of American history while looking for land to build a home on.
Saving Choctaw Academy
Saving Choctaw Academy(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.

“This is a story that I think people have largely forgotten,” said Dr. Richardson.

A dormitory is now the last standing piece of Choctaw Academy, a school opened in 1825 for boys in the Choctaw Nation.

“You know, you always hear about conflict, right? It’s about the conflict with the Indians. That kind of typifies that epoch in time but this is so different because this was not, this was a place where we were embracing unity,” said Dr. Richardson.

The academy was built on land owned by Richard Mentor Johnson, a U.S. senator from Kentucky, later becoming the ninth vice-president of the United States.

“Something I believe that Richard Mentor Johnson really truly believed, that people’s abilities weren’t based on the color of their skin, ya know, it was based on what was in here,” said Dr. Richardson, pointing to his head.

The Choctaw Academy was unlike other missionary schools. It wasn’t secular and was built on request of and largely funded by Native Americans.

“The education that was received at the Choctaw Academy likely led to the survival of nations. Some went on to go to Transylvania University. I mean there’s good records of a doctor, a lawyer, an educator, that went to Transy but they also went on to become chiefs of the nation,” said Dr. Richardson.

Dr. Richardson says that the dormitory has experienced some wear and tear through the years but as the academy’s bicentennial quickly approaches he says his goal is to have the dormitory restored.

“As you can see, I mean, the building’s in trouble. Just months after I bought it, the roof collapsed and at that point we were scrambling,” said Dr. Richardson.

With some help from the Choctaw Nation, Dr. Richardson was able to put a temporary structure over the fallen roof. However, there is still more work to be done. Fully restoring the dormitory will cost several hundred thousand dollars.

“We have a very limited amount of time to do something to save that and I can’t do it by myself. I mean, it’s a daunting task. I know that a community can come together and find a way to save it,” said Dr. Richardson.

For more information on how you can help save Choctaw Academy, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
“For hundreds of years, the law has always allowed a person to defend themselves in their home....
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM.
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
Appreciation Luncheon held for Estill County Firefighters
WATCH | Appreciation Luncheon held for Estill County Firefighters
Armed Protest in Bowling Green demands justice for Emmett Till
WATCH | Armed Protest in Bowling Green demands justice for Emmett Till