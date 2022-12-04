Third time is a charm; Douglass wins 5A state title

Broncos defeat Bowling Green, 28-7
Frederick Douglass won its first state football title on Saturday, defeating Bowling Green, 28-7.
Frederick Douglass won its first state football title on Saturday, defeating Bowling Green, 28-7.(KHSAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass, making its third appearance in the state championship game on Saturday, won the school’s first title, knocking off Bowling Green, 28-7.

The last time a Lexington public school won a state football championship was back in 1981, when Henry Clay pulled the trick.

Douglass (15-0) got on the scoreboard first, when Cole Carpenter connected with Tylon Webb in the second quarter, to make it 7-0. The game was tied 7-7 at the half.

UK commit Ty Bryant carried for a one-yard touchdown in the third to put the Broncos ahead for good, 14-7. Bryant earned Most Valuable Player honors for the game.

