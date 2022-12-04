UK Football to face Iowa in Music City Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team (7-5) has received a bowl bid: they will face Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is set for a noon eastern kickoff.

UK beat the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl last season, 20-17.

This is UK’s seventh-straight bowl appearance. The Cats are 4-2 under Mark Stoops in bowl games.

Kentucky is 2-3 in its five previous trips to the Music City Bowl, the most recent trip to Nashville for UK was in 2017 against Northwestern, which UK lost 24-23.

