UK Football to face Iowa in Music City Bowl

The Kentucky football team (7-5) has received a bowl bid: they will face Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is set for a noon eastern kickoff.
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl 25th anniversary logo.
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl 25th anniversary logo.(TransPerfect Music City Bowl)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UK beat the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl last season, 20-17.

This is UK’s seventh-straight bowl appearance. The Cats are 4-2 under Mark Stoops in bowl games.

Kentucky is 2-3 in its five previous trips to the Music City Bowl, the most recent trip to Nashville for UK was in 2017 against Northwestern, which UK lost 24-23.

