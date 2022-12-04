WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. (Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton)(WKYT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old.

Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky.

Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany.

In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian.

Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

