7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire

Three people managed to escape
Three people managed to escape(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog.

The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area.

Three people who were inside managed to get out safely.

Crews were able to rescue one dog from inside the home. The other animals died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Police lights
Police investigate robbery at brewery

Latest News

A very wet setup will come together
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The next few days will be action-packed
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week
The Jarrett's Joy Cart Annual Holiday Store opens on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital
Walker Montgomery Helps With Jarrett's Joy Cart
WATCH | Walker Montgomery Helps With Jarrett's Joy Cart