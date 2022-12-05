7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog.

The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area.

Three people who were inside managed to get out safely.

Crews were able to rescue one dog from inside the home. The other animals died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

