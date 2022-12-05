EKY first responders accepting donations for families who lost home in fire

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several eastern Kentucky families experienced considerable losses over the weekend.

A fire destroyed a home and several cars in Magoffin County. No one was hurt, but multiple people lost a lot. The local rescue squad and others are trying to help out.

Family members say the fire broke out Saturday on Buck Creek Road, destroying at least two cars and a trailer that was home to several families. Inside the burned cars were Christmas presents for children.

Magoffin County Rescue Squad members want to help out. They are asking people to drop off toys and clothes for the nine children impacted by the fire.

“Just seeing the loss they had. It hurts. As a community coming to help them out soothes the mind, that we can come together and help them,” said Justin Bailey of the South Magoffin Fire Department.

The fire happened as this community has dealt with a lot over the past year. COVID-19, the loss of Rescue Squad director Carter Conley, a school bus crash, and now this fire. The community says these kinds of issues are Carter Conley would have wanted to help out, and he would have been standing front and center in this effort.

“He would be doing the same thing we are doing right now. Just trying to gather what we can. Help the family as best as we can. Just help,” Bailey said.

The people living inside the trailer say everyone, including animals, got out safely, but the fire quickly spread to destroy the trailer, a car and an SUV. They say first responders have done a lot to help them through the loss.

“Rescue Squad helped us out that night,” said resident Anthony Sanabria. “They brought the kids pizza, McDonalds. They did a good job that night.”

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but a heater could have sparked it.

Donations of toys and clothes can be dropped off at the Magoffin Rescue Squad building on South Church Street in Salyersville.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.