EKY man seeks community support to change hometown for the better

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With many developments coming to life in several Eastern Kentucky communities, one Knott Countian is looking to help his community grow as well.

Knott County native Jordan Owens created the Facebook group, “A Change For Hindman: Building a future”, for community members to share ideas on how to bring more jobs and businesses to the area and to beautify the city.

“If you think the state of this community is good, maybe you should reevaluate what you think is good,” said Owens. “We don’t have jobs, we don’t have restaurants, and we don’t have attractions. The trail ride is a great thing, but there’s nothing to do.”

Owens said he hopes this can be the first step in creating a more enjoyable place to live for future generations.

”I can understand that sense of nostalgia and wanting to protect what your idea of perfect is and we can all look and see that it is not working,” said Owens. “We gotta change something because this is not how it is and there is a younger generation who is going to have to live here and we’re the ones stuck fixing the problem, and it needs to start now.”

Owens said he and the other group members are looking to involve city and county officials in their mission.

The group has already partnered with students from Knott County Central High School to give them a platform to share their ideas on how the city can improve as well.

Owens said some other goals of the group are to help repair different aspects of Knott County Park and to put the wet/dry vote back on the ballot.

Owens said, if people are interested in joining this cause, they can check out the Facebook page or implement change in their own ways.

He added the group plans to have in-person meetings in the future.

