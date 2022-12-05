Gov. Beshear set to officially file for reelection

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Gov. Beshear in the Democratic...
Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Gov. Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young. On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will file papers Monday to officially run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a press release, he will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to file candidacy papers Monday afternoon at 3 at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is being charged with murder for the death of his brother Grant Smith and is currently...
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Police lights
Police investigate robbery at downtown Lexington business

Latest News

Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you...
Remember space heater safety this winter
WATCH | 7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
WATCH | 7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
Three people managed to escape
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
A very wet setup will come together
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast