Gov. Beshear set to officially file for reelection
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will file papers Monday to officially run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.
According to a press release, he will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to file candidacy papers Monday afternoon at 3 at the Secretary of State’s Office.
Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.
On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.
