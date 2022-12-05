Gov. Beshear set to officially file for reelection

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will file papers Monday to officially run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a press release, he will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to file candidacy papers Monday afternoon at 3 at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

