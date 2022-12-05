Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle

A vehicle crashed into a home Sunday night in Lexington
A vehicle crashed into a home Sunday night in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening.

According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash, but the individuals in the vehicle that crashed fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

