Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening.

According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash, but the individuals in the vehicle that crashed fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

