Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Soggy Week
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a soggy week as multiple waves of rain push across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The third round of rain, which arrives Thursday into Thursday night will be the most intense, with some strong storms. Expect 2-4 inches of rain.

We’ll get a break, from the rain, Friday into Saturday, before our next weather maker arrives, on Sunday.

Highs warm to the 60s by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

