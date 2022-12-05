Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon.

The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.

Tuesday will be the beginning of better rain chances. It still isn’t a day with widespread rains but it is a day with some good soakers sweeping through the region. There will be some gaps in the coverage.

More widespread rain chances will develop on Wednesday. This is when we can put a good amount of water down and in the ground. Several rounds of rain will flow through the region on Wednesday & Thursday. At this point, we could see showers with an occasional thunderstorm. By Friday, I think we pick up somewhere around 3-4″ of total rainfall during the week.

