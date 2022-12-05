Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades.

The town was named after Colonel George Nicholas who was the ‘father’ of the Kentucky constitution when the state was founded in 1792.

The population has now topped 30,000 people and annexation has brought the city limits to the Fayette County line. It really is possible to stand with one foot in Lexington and the other in Nicholasville.

The new mayor of Nicholasville will be Alex Carter, who is currently a city commissioner and is involved in real estate and energy-efficient homes.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass also goings us to talk about the loss of learning and his goals for schools.

