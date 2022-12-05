Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police.

Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.

The suspect was found on foot at New Circle and Liberty Road. Police say the suspect did not cooperate and was arrested. The suspect was charged with DUI, assault and resisting arrest.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Police say the suspect and the flipped vehicle’s driver were uninjured in the crash.

This story is developing.

